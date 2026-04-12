Over Rs 52 million raised in Spain for Nepali temple

Barcelona, April 12: The Nepali community in Spain has collected more than Rs 50 million to build a Nepali house, or temple, in Barcelona.

According to Ramesh Khanal, spokesperson for the Non-Resident Nepali Association Spain, over 300,000 euros, equivalent to around Rs 52.1 million, was raised during the five-day “Spain Spiritual Festival 2026” held in Barcelona under the organization of NRNA Spain.

The festival featured spiritual discourses by Pandit Dinbandhu Pokharel, which created a devotional atmosphere. Inspired attendees openly pledged financial support, with organizers requesting contributors to deposit the pledged amounts within the coming month.

On the opening day, a ceremonial procession carrying 108 pots of holy water collected from the nearby sea added a festive tone to the event. The association said the program’s success came after months of preparation involving 28 subcommittees and 14 co-coordinators.

A special devotional song and dance performance by ISKCON Barcelona added further energy to the opening ceremony.

NRNA Spain President Santosh Shrestha said the main objective of the initiative had been achieved. He noted that while fundraising for the Nepali temple was important, an equally key goal was to provide mental peace and spiritual strength to Nepalis living abroad under stressful working conditions.

More than 15,000 people participated in the festival.

Pandit Dinbandhu Pokharel described the event as one of the most successful and unique spiritual gatherings in Europe’s history. At the closing ceremony, he urged transparency in managing donations and immediate initiation of the construction process, calling the fundraising a historic achievement.

Spokesperson Khanal said a formal procedure will be developed to ensure transparent purchasing and management of the building project.

Among donors, Mallorca-based businessman and social worker couple Balkrishna Tiwari and Ramkala Tiwari contributed 15,555 euros, becoming the top individual contributors. The couple runs the Himal Restaurant.

Organizers said participation in food distribution throughout the festival was exemplary, with thousands of devotees served pure vegetarian meals supported by donations and sponsorships, reflecting the strong spirit of service within the Nepali diaspora.

NRNA Spain thanked volunteers, artists, media personnel, and the Nepali community in Spain for the successful completion of the festival.

People’s News Monitoring Service