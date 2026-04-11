Kathmandu, April 11: The United States has deported 35 Nepalis at once.

Airport Immigration Chief Narahari Ghimire informed that all 35 were deported via a chartered flight. According to him, they arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport on April 7.

Among those deported, 12 had entered through illegal routes and 2 had gone on student visas.

According to SSP Krishna Pangeni of the Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau, the remaining individuals were deported for violating various rules.

In the past two months, more than 200 Nepalis have been deported from the United States.

Since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, Nepalis have been deported from the U.S. repeatedly.

People’s News Monitoring Service.