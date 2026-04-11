Kathmandu, April 11: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that 591 Nepali citizens have been rescued from Southeast Asian countries as of April 9. The update was shared during a press briefing held on Friday at Singha Durbar.

According to ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Chhetri, 426 individuals were rescued from Cambodia, 111 from Myanmar, eight from Laos, and six from Thailand. Authorities have brought all of them back to Nepal, and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

He said agents had lured a large number of Nepalis to Southeast Asian countries with false promises. Many ended up working in so-called “scamming centers” operating across the region.

“Many Nepalis have been cheated after going there. We urge everyone not to fall for such inducements,” Chhetri said.

People’s News Monitoring Service