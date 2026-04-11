Kathmandu, April 11: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh on Friday while attending the Ninth Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, Mauritius.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khanal met India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where the two reviewed the overall state of multifaceted Nepal–India relations and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest. Both sides expressed commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Khanal also held talks with Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, D. N. Dhungyel. The meeting focused on expanding the close Nepal–Bhutan relationship and enhancing cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.

In a separate meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the cordial ties between their countries and discussed ways to broaden cooperation across various sectors to further reinforce bilateral relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service