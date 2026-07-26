Government makes Rs 12.73 trillion in digital payments

Kathmandu, July 26: Nepal’s public sector sharply expanded the use of digital payment systems in the last fiscal year, with the federal government alone making digital payments worth more than Rs 12.73 trillion while collecting Rs 463.64 billion in revenue through online platforms.

According to Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL), the federal government received Rs 463.64 billion in tax and non-tax revenue through mobile banking, electronic wallets, ConnectIPS and other digital channels during FY 2025/26. The amount was collected through 4.25 million digital transactions, up from Rs 366.51 billion generated through 3.43 million transactions a year earlier.

Despite the increase, digital channels accounted for only about 38 percent of the government’s total revenue collection of more than Rs 1.224 trillion during the fiscal year.

Government spending through digital platforms also increased. More than 26.46 million transactions worth Rs 12.73 trillion were processed digitally, compared with Rs 12.18 trillion through 24.29 million transactions in the previous fiscal year. The Office of the Financial Comptroller General reported total government expenditure of Rs 1.583 trillion during the year.

State owned entities and local governments also expanded digital transactions. They collected Rs 525 billion in revenue through 1.27 million digital transactions and made digital payments worth Rs 1.132 trillion through 6.06 million transactions.

NCHL Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Man Singh Pradhan said more than 80 percent of government spending is now made digitally. However, digital channels still account for only around 35 percent of total government revenue, indicating significant room for further expansion.

According to NCHL, wider use of digital systems for revenue collection, budget releases, social security allowances, salaries and other government payments has made public financial transactions more transparent, secure, efficient and faster.

People’s News Monitoring Service