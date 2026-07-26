300,000 evacuated as wildfires spread across France, Spain

Paris/ Madrid, July 26: Massive wildfires driven by strong winds and extreme heat have forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes across France and Spain as firefighters struggle to contain fast-moving blazes.

In south-western France, flames continue to spread toward Bordeaux, with fire officials warning the situation remains out of control. Another 55,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Saturday, bringing the total number of evacuees in the Gironde and Landes regions to around 250,000.

Fire crews described the blaze as highly unpredictable, saying it is generating its own winds and whirlwinds, making firefighting efforts extremely difficult. French authorities have deployed the military to support emergency operations, with soldiers clearing vegetation and creating fire breaks to slow the fires. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged long-term government support for affected communities.

Smoke blanketed Bordeaux on Saturday, filling the air with a strong burning smell. Residents and tourists described frightening scenes as flames advanced. One family that fled overnight said they could still smell smoke more than 160 kilometres away. Another British couple said ash covered the swimming pool at their holiday home, and the smoke made it difficult to breathe.

In neighbouring Spain, a state of emergency remains in place, although improving weather has helped firefighters battling blazes near Madrid. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned the country still faces difficult days ahead.

Authorities in Valencia confirmed the death of a man believed to be in his 70s after firefighters found his body inside a burnt vehicle.

The growing wildfire crisis has also disrupted major events. Organisers shortened the final stage of the Tour de France from 133 kilometres to 89 kilometres so security personnel could be redeployed to wildfire response efforts.

French authorities say about 30 major wildfires are burning across the country, describing the situation as unprecedented. (Source: BBC)

People’s News Monitoring Service