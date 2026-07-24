34 Years Ago: Severe fuel shortage hits Nepal

Delays in a policy for the execution of hydel-projects are resulting in heavy pressure on existing supplies which, despite sixty percent price hike have had to be sustained by continued load-shedding by the Electricity Authority.

The unannounced load-shedding has affected industries and the Authority has itself admitted that new industries should set up their own supply system for their power needs.

The Arun-3 project is the only one on the drawing boards as at but continues to be enmeshed in various discussions suspiciously smacking of commission-seeking delays.

People’s Review14 January, 1992.