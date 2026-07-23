Pushpalal memorial day being observed today

Kathmandu, July 23: The 48th memorial day of Pushpa Lal, the founding General Secretary of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), is being observed today with various programs across the country.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), the Nepal Communist Party, and other communist parties are organizing different events to commemorate the occasion.

Born on Asar 15, 1981 B.S. in Ramechhap to father Bhakta Lal and mother Tulsi Kumari as their second son, Pushpa Lal carried forward the activities of the Nepal Communist Party while living in exile. He was also the younger brother of martyr Ganga Lal Shrestha.

Pushpa Lal was the first person to translate The Communist Manifesto, written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, into the Nepali language. Through his various books and articles, he presented a class analysis of Nepali society.

In Baisakh 2006 B.S., he founded the Nepal Communist Party in Kolkata, India, together with Niranjan Govinda Vaidya, Narayan Bilas Joshi, Nar Bahadur Karmacharya, and Moti Devi Shakya.

Before establishing the party, in 1998 B.S., he had co-founded the Nepali Democratic Association with Prem Bahadur Kansakar, Shambhu Ram Shrestha, Surya Bahadur Bhardwaj, and Ram Raja.

Pushpa Lal believed that the Panchayat system should be overthrown through a united people’s movement in cooperation with democratic forces, including the Nepali Congress. He passed away on Shrawan 7, 2035 B.S., while undergoing medical treatment in New Delhi, India.

To mark the memorial day, the CPN-UML Bagmati Province Committee has organized a commemorative program in the capital today. Likewise, the Nepal Communist Party and other communist parties have also announced various events to observe the occasion.

People’s News Monitoring Service.