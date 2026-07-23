Nepal’s outstanding public debt increases by nearly Rs. 300 billion in one year

Kathmandu, July 23: The government’s outstanding public debt increased by nearly Rs. 300 billion over the past year, bringing the total public debt to Rs. 2.9749 trillion.

In mid-July 2025 (Asar 2082), Nepal’s total public debt stood at Rs. 2.67404 trillion. According to the Public Debt Management Office, outstanding public debt had risen by Rs. 300.85 billion by the end of Asar 2083, compared to a year earlier.

As of the end of Asar, the outstanding public debt accounted for 45.07 percent of Nepal’s gross domestic product (GDP). The government has set a target of reducing the outstanding public debt-to-GDP ratio to 43 percent by the end of the current fiscal year.

However, the entire increase does not represent new borrowing by the government. The appreciation of foreign currencies, including the US dollar, during the period has increased the rupee value of Nepal’s outstanding external debt, adding to the overall debt burden.

Of the total outstanding public debt, external debt accounts for 53.77 percent, while domestic debt makes up the remaining 46.23 percent.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

गएको एक वर्षमा सरकारले तिर्न बाँकी सार्वजनिक ऋण करिब ३ खर्ब थपिएको छ । यससँगै कुल सार्वजनिक ऋण २९ खर्ब ७४ अर्ब ९० करोड रुपैयाँ पुगेको छ ।

२०८२ असारमा कुल ऋण २६ खर्ब ७४ अर्ब ४ करोड रुपैयाँ रहेको थियो । एक वर्षअघिको तुलनामा गत असार मसान्तमा सार्वजनिक ऋण ३ खर्ब ८५ करोड रुपैयाँ थपिएको सार्वजनिक ऋण व्यवस्थापन कार्यालयको तथ्यांक छ ।

असारसम्मको ऋण नेपालको कुल गार्हस्थ्य उत्पादन (जीडीपी) को ४५.०७ प्रतिशत हो । सरकारले चालु आर्थिक वर्षको अन्त्यसम्म तिर्न बाँकी सार्वजनिक ऋण जीडीपीको अनुपातमा ४३ प्रतिशत कायम गर्ने लक्ष्य तय गरेको छ ।

यद्यपि थपिएको सबै रकम सरकारले ऋण लिएको मात्र होइन । यस अवधिका अमेरिकी डलरलगायत विदेशी मुद्राको मूल्य बढेकाले नेपालले तिर्न बाँकी सार्वजनिक ऋणमा अतिरिक्त भार पर्न थालेको छ । तिर्न बाँकी ऋणमध्ये वैदेशिक ऋणको हिस्सा ५३.७७ र आन्तरिक ऋणको ४६.२३ प्रतिशत छ ।