Internal rift in NC signals split of the party

Kathmandu, July 23: On the occasion of the 44th memorial day of Nepali Congress founder leader B.P. Koirala, signs have emerged that the party’s internal dispute is heading toward a split.

The dissident faction has announced a separate program and called a national convention on August 13.

Accusing party President Gagan Thapa of failing to create an environment for unity, the dissident group has indicated that it is now preparing to embark on a new political course.

According to the faction, the possibility of reconciliation has ended after its demands for the adjustment of the Central Working Committee and the continuation of the existing active party memberships were rejected.

Senior leaders including Purna Bahadur Khadka, Dr. Shekhar Koirala, Dr. Shashank Koirala, Krishna Sitaula, Prakash Sharan Mahat, and Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar have said that party President Thapa should take responsibility if the party splits.

They stated that the national convention on August 13 would determine the party’s future course of action.

Meanwhile, the establishment faction has not issued any formal response regarding the possibility of a split.

Party President Gagan Thapa is expected to present his views on current political issues and the state of the party during a program scheduled for Thursday.

People’s News Monitoring Service.