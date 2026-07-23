China’s Long March and today’s China

By Pushpa Raj Pradhan

China’s Long March holds a unique and extraordinary place in modern Chinese history. As China observes the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country’s remarkable transformation can be understood as a continuation of the spirit of the Long March—a journey defined by endurance, determination, sacrifice, and a long-term national vision.

The Long March was not simply a military retreat; it became a defining moment that shaped the future of China. Beginning in October 1934, the Chinese Communist forces undertook a massive strategic withdrawal from their revolutionary bases in Jiangxi province to escape military pressure from the Kuomintang forces. The march covered thousands of kilometers through some of the most difficult geographical areas of China, including mountains, rivers, and grasslands. Thousands of soldiers lost their lives during the journey, but the surviving forces succeeded in preserving the Communist movement.

The Long March became a symbol of resilience and unity. It strengthened the leadership of Mao Zedong and eventually contributed to the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Since then, the CPC has portrayed the Long March as a foundation of revolutionary spirit and a reminder of the importance of national goals and collective effort.

Over the decades, China has undergone one of the most remarkable transformations in human history. A country that was once among the poorest nations in the world has emerged as the world’s second-largest economy, a major industrial power, and a global leader in science and technology. China’s economic rise has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and changed the global economic landscape.

The transformation of China is closely linked with the policies and development strategies introduced by the Communist Party of China. After the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, China focused on rebuilding the country, improving literacy, developing basic industries, and creating national institutions. A major turning point came in 1978 when Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms and the policy of opening China to foreign investment and global trade. These reforms gradually changed China from a centrally planned economy into a more market-oriented economic system.

The establishment of special economic zones became a key element of China’s development strategy. Shenzhen, which was designated as China’s first Special Economic Zone in 1980, transformed from a small fishing village into a global technology and manufacturing hub within a few decades. Later, Shanghai’s Pudong New Area was developed as another major investment and financial center, attracting multinational companies and becoming a symbol of China’s modernization.

Today, China has the world’s largest manufacturing sector, one of the largest export economies, and a rapidly expanding technology industry. It has made significant progress in areas such as high-speed rail, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, electric vehicles, and space technology. Chinese companies have become global competitors in many advanced industries.

Governing the world’s most populous nation has always been a major challenge. China’s population exceeds 1.4 billion people, requiring enormous efforts in food security, employment generation, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. The country’s phased approach to development, combined with policy continuity and long-term planning, played an important role in achieving its current position.

This writer has had the opportunity to visit China on several occasions and witness its transformation firsthand. The first opportunity came in 1995 when I entered China through Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region and later visited Chengdu, Beijing, and Shenzhen. At that time, Tibet was still in the early stages of development. When we landed at the old Tibet airport, basic facilities were limited. There was no regular water supply in washrooms, and even hotels had restricted hot water availability, with hot water supplied only during certain hours of the day. Food choices were also limited, with dry meat being a common part of local meals due to difficulties in transporting fresh food items to the high-altitude region.

During that period, Shenzhen was experiencing the early stages of economic transformation. The city had recently been opened for foreign investment, and many joint venture companies were establishing their businesses. It was a period when China was actively inviting international capital, technology, and expertise to accelerate industrial development.

A few years later, during another visit to Tibet, the changes were remarkable. A modern international airport had replaced the old facility. The availability of food had improved significantly, and fresh fruits such as watermelons and bananas were easily available. Local people explained that some fruits were imported from countries such as Thailand. The standard of living had improved considerably, with 24-hour electricity supply and modern heating systems available in Lhasa.

The transformation of Shenzhen was even more impressive. A city that had once been a small fishing settlement had become an international technology and business center. It became home to major industries, including electronics, telecommunications, and innovation-based enterprises. Following Shenzhen’s success, Shanghai’s Pudong area was developed as another major investment zone, turning Shanghai into a global financial and commercial center.

China’s development can be understood in several phases. In the first phase, the country focused on solving basic problems such as food security and poverty reduction. In the second phase, China strengthened its domestic economy through industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and economic reforms. In the third phase, China actively attracted foreign investment and integrated itself into global markets, becoming the “world’s factory.” In the fourth phase, China shifted its focus toward innovation, advanced technology, and global competitiveness.

The achievements of China’s development are considered extraordinary by many observers. The country has built the world’s largest high-speed rail network, expanded modern urban infrastructure, developed globally competitive companies, and invested heavily in scientific research. China has also become a major player in space exploration, including lunar missions and the development of its own space station.

However, China’s development experience also provides important lessons for neighboring developing countries. Nepal, despite being geographically close to China and sharing common international border and a long historical relationship, has struggled to achieve economic progress due to political instability, weak governance, and lack of policy continuity.

Nepal adopted a multiparty system, but frequent changes in government have often affected long-term development planning. Political parties have frequently focused on gaining and maintaining power rather than creating stable policies for infrastructure development, industrial growth, and economic transformation. As governments change frequently, major national projects often face delays, and development priorities are repeatedly revised.

China’s experience demonstrates that national development requires long-term vision, political commitment, institutional coordination, and consistent implementation of policies. While every country has its own political and social realities, the importance of stability, effective governance, and development-oriented leadership remains universal.

China’s Long March continues to symbolize a journey of perseverance and transformation. From a nation struggling with poverty to a global economic and technological power, China’s rise represents one of the most significant developments of the modern era. For countries like Nepal, China’s experience offers an opportunity to reflect on the importance of long-term planning, good governance, and a shared national vision for achieving sustainable development.

China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, has taken significant initiatives to promote infrastructure development, connectivity, and mutual cooperation with neighboring countries. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), introduced by President Xi in 2013, has placed strong emphasis on infrastructure development, trade connectivity, and economic cooperation among participating countries.

During his visit to Nepal, President Xi Jinping highlighted Nepal’s potential to transform from a landlocked country into a “land-linked” country through improved connectivity and infrastructure supported by China. The statement reflected China’s broader vision of enhancing regional connectivity through roads, railways, ports, and other development projects.

Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated the importance of close relations between Nepal and China during his bilateral discussions with Nepal’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal in Beijing. Referring to the importance of neighborhood relations, Wang quoted the proverb, “A good neighbor is better than a distant relative.” The remark emphasized China’s approach toward neighborhood diplomacy while also reflecting Beijing’s concerns about the growing involvement and influence of Western countries, including the United States, in Nepal.

Given Nepal’s unique geopolitical position between two major powers, India and China, maintaining balanced and constructive relations with both neighbors is essential. However, considering Nepal’s development needs and strategic challenges, strengthening cooperation with China in areas such as infrastructure, technology, trade, tourism, and investment can contribute significantly to Nepal’s economic transformation.

A stable and mutually beneficial partnership with China, based on Nepal’s national interests and independent foreign policy, can help Nepal accelerate development while enhancing connectivity with the wider Asian economy.