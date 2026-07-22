Two persons attempt self-immolation in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, July 22: Two people separately attempted self-immolation in Kathmandu on Tuesday, adding to a growing series of such incidents across Nepal that have raised concerns over rising public despair.

In one case, 27-year-old Bishal Tamang of Doramba Rural Municipality, Ramechhap, allegedly tried to set himself on fire outside Nirmal Niwas after repeatedly failing to meet former King Gyanendra Shah.

According to the Kathmandu District Police Range, Tamang arrived carrying petrol and poured it over himself before police intervened. Officers seized the fuel and took him into custody before he could ignite it.

He was taken to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for a medical examination and counselling before being released. During questioning, Tamang reportedly told police he had tried five times to secure a meeting with the former monarch.

In a separate incident, Jeevan Adhikari, a vegetable vendor in Kirtipur’s New Bazaar, attempted self-immolation after protesting restrictions on roadside vending.

Police said Adhikari was upset over a municipal rule that prohibits street vending during office hours and allows vendors to operate only after 6 pm. He claimed the restriction had severely affected his ability to support his family.

Officers from the Kirtipur Police Circle prevented the attempt, provided counselling, and later handed him over to his family.

The two incidents come amid a disturbing rise in self-immolation cases in Nepal over the past month.

Earlier this month, Ganesh Nepali died after setting himself on fire in a protest linked to a personal grievance. In two other separate incidents in recent weeks, two more people also died after self-immolation attempts, further alarming authorities and mental health experts. The string of cases has renewed calls for stronger mental health services, quicker crisis intervention, and more effective mechanisms to address public grievances before they escalate into tragedy.

People’s News Monitoring Service