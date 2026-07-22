Ancient copper coins and a copper jar recovered in Kapilvastu

Kathmandu, July 22: A copper karuwa (a traditional water vessel) containing medieval coins have been discovered at Babhani in Kapilvastu Municipality–5.

The artifact was found by local farmer Rajaram Yadav while he was working in his field.

After local residents informed the police, the archaeological objects were collected by local authorities, elected representatives, and a team from the Kapilvastu Museum. The copper karuwa along with the coins have been taken to the Kapilvastu Museum for preservation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.