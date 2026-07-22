All UML ministers resign from Bagmati provincial govt

Kathmandu, July 22: All six ministers from the CPN UML serving in the Bagmati Provincial Government have resigned collectively, triggering a major shift in the province’s ruling coalition.

Jagannath Thapaliya, leader of the UML Parliamentary Party in Bagmati Province, submitted the ministers’ joint resignation to the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

The ministers who resigned are Finance Minister Bindu Shrestha, Health Minister Dr. Dinesh Chandra Devkota, Minister for Drinking Water, Energy and Irrigation Kiran Thapa, Minister for Forests and Environment Bharat Bahadur KC, Minister for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Madhusudan Poudel, and Minister for Youth and Sports Jayaram Thapa.

The mass resignation has altered the power equation in the Bagmati Provincial Government.

The resignations are expected to accelerate political negotiations over a new governing coalition and the formation of a reconstituted provincial cabinet.

People’s News Monitoring Service