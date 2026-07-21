Indian media claim diplomatic success after ‘Nepal backed down’ over coin design

Kathmandu, July 21: Indian media have published reports claiming that Nepal has “backed down” over its political map, following discussions about a proposed redesign of the country’s Re 1 coin.

Indian television channel Aaj Tak ran a report titled “Jhuka Nepal” (Nepal Backed Down) after reports emerged that the redesigned coin might no longer feature Nepal’s revised political map.

Nepal had issued a revised political map in 2020 incorporating Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura into its territory. Popularly known as the “Chuchche Map,” the map was later engraved on the Re 1 coin.

The Aaj Tak report claimed, “India has achieved a major diplomatic success against Nepal. The disputed territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, which Nepal included in its political map, will no longer appear on Nepali coins.”

However, the report is not accurate.

Was the coin design being changed?

Nepal Rastra Bank had proposed redesigning the Re 1 coin by replacing the political map with an image of Ghar Monastery in Mustang, one of Nepal’s oldest Buddhist monasteries. The proposal was submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The Cabinet, however, rejected the proposal and directed the central bank to submit a revised design.

According to officials, Nepal Rastra Bank’s Board of Directors had proposed reducing the weight of the coin and replacing the existing design with an image highlighting Nepal’s cultural heritage. The revised proposal must now include Nepal’s map.

Under the established process, the central bank’s Currency Management Committee first prepares the design, which is then endorsed by the Board of Directors before being sent to the Cabinet. Under the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, a new currency design cannot be issued without Cabinet approval.

“A proposal to redesign the coin was submitted by the Nepal Rastra Bank Board. It suggested including Ghar Monastery because of its archaeological importance,” a Finance Ministry official said.

“The government has instructed the central bank to submit a new design that must include Nepal’s map. The directive has already been conveyed to the Finance Ministry by the Chief Secretary. Claims that the government was trying to remove the map from the coin are merely rumours,” the official added.

People’s News Monitoring Service