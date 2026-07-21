Govt offers cash rewards for consumers for collecting bills

Kathmandu, July 21: The government has introduced a cash reward scheme for consumers as part of efforts to strengthen domestic revenue collection and promote tax compliance.

The Ministry of Finance has issued the “Taxpayer Incentive Reward Program Operating Procedure, 2083,” under which consumers who obtain invoices while purchasing goods and services will be eligible for cash prizes.

Issued under the Financial Procedures and Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2019, the procedure aims to promote a culture of asking for bills and ensure that actual business transactions are properly recorded.

To qualify, consumers must purchase goods or services worth more than Rs 100 within Nepal for personal use.

The scheme does not cover purchases made for business purposes, bills issued by government agencies, or payments for telephone services, electricity, motor vehicles and airline tickets.

Consumers making payments electronically will be automatically entered into the program. Those paying in cash must upload their bill details through the Inland Revenue Department’s web portal or mobile application. They will need to provide the bill number, the seller’s Permanent Account Number (PAN), the bill issuance date and the transaction amount. The same bill or electronic payment cannot be entered more than once.

The department will select winners twice a month, on the 1st and 16th. According to the procedure, one daily winner and one bumper winner every 15 days will be chosen through an automated and transparent system.

Each daily winner will receive Rs 133,334, while the bumper winner selected every 15 days will receive Rs 1 million. However, a 25 percent tax will be deducted from the prize amount in accordance with the Income Tax Act before payment.

The department will notify winners through mobile phone or email, and their names will also be published on its website and social media platforms.

To claim the prize, winners must submit an application within 15 days to the nearest Inland Revenue Office along with the original bill, proof of identity and bank account details.

The government said anyone found submitting fake or forged bills during the verification process will face legal action under existing laws.

If a winner fails to claim the prize within the prescribed period, or if the claim is rejected, the prize money will be deposited into the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The Finance Ministry said the program is expected to encourage consumers to demand bills and improve transparency in the tax system.

People’s News Monitoring Service