Govt collects Rs 1.24 trillion in revenue in a year, achieves 84 per cent of target

Kathmandu, July 18: The government collected Rs 1.24 trillion (Rs 1,241 billion) in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2025/26, achieving 83.87 per cent of its annual revenue target, according to the Office of the Financial Comptroller General.

The government had set a revenue target of Rs 1.48 trillion for the fiscal year. By the end of the fiscal year, it had collected Rs 1.241 trillion. On the last day of the fiscal year alone, it collected Rs 16.51 billion in revenue.

Tax revenue remained the main source of government income. Against a target of Rs 1.326 trillion in tax revenue, the government collected Rs 1.121 trillion, meeting 84.57 per cent of the target.

Similarly, the government had targeted Rs 154.42 billion in non-tax revenue but collected Rs 120.24 billion, or 77.87 per cent of the goal.

Foreign grants and other receipts also contributed to government income. The government had expected to receive Rs 53.45 billion in foreign grants during the fiscal year but secured only Rs 31.26 billion, equivalent to 58.5 per cent of the target.

Under the category of other receipts, the government collected Rs 8.07 billion.

Although foreign grant inflows remained well below target, stronger tax revenue helped support overall government income. Even so, the total amount collected remains insufficient compared to the government’s overall budget expenditure.

People’s News Monitoring Service