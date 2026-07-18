Citizen movement stalwart Pandey passes away

KATHMANDU, July 18: Prominent civic leader Dr Devendra Raj Pandey passed away on Friday evening at his residence in Bishalnagar, Kathmandu. He was 89.

According to Dr Anup Subedi, a physician active in Nepal’s civic movement, Pandey breathed his last at around 7:40 pm while surrounded by his family.

He had been receiving treatment at HAMS Hospital before being transferred to Patan Hospital. Suffering from cancer, Pandey’s family decided to bring him home after realising he was nearing the end of his life.

Civil campaigner Bimal Aryal said Pandey’s last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat at 11 am on today, Saturday

People’s News Monitoring Service