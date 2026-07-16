Parties in internal dispute; political stability seems illusive

By P.R. Pradhan

In a functioning democracy, political parties are the pillars of democratic governance and national prosperity.

In the March 5 elections, the country gave almost a majority government, raising hopes that it would bring stability and prosperity. Unfortunately, soon after the honeymoon period, signs of a cold war emerged between the President and the Prime Minister of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Winning a near two-thirds majority was considered almost impossible under the present political system. By overcoming the hurdles inherent in the system, the RSP secured such a commanding mandate. However, it appears that the party’s leadership has struggled to manage this overwhelming public support, as evidenced by the growing rift between its top leaders.

The voters gave the RSP a mandate to govern the country for five years. However, there are increasing doubts about whether the party can complete its full term in office.

The main opposition party, the Nepali Congress, is also on the verge of a split. The dissident faction led by Purna Bahadur Khadka has claimed that internal divisions have deepened and that there is a 90 percent chance of a split, as the Gagan Thapa faction has reportedly refused to respond to the dissidents’ demands.

Likewise, there is widespread dissatisfaction among party workers in the CPN-UML. More than 90 percent of party officials reportedly believe that the party cannot continue to function effectively under the current leadership of K.P. Sharma Oli. However, Oli has shown no willingness to step down and hand over the party leadership to others whom many believe are capable of leading the party.

A significant number of members of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have already left the party in protest against the leadership’s conduct. Even so, the party leadership has made little effort to reunite the party or address the grievances of its members.

On the above background, it seems, political stability is likely a rare dream and illusive for the nation.