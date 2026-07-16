Nepal, India agree to build new transmission line and expand electricity trade

Kathmandu, July 16: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha has stated that the recently concluded Nepal–India Energy Secretary-level meeting in Pokhara achieved significant progress in expanding Nepal’s electricity market and boosting power exports.

Minister Shrestha said the meeting marked another important milestone toward Nepal’s long-term goal of exporting 10,000 megawatts of electricity to India.

The 13th meeting of the Nepal–India Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on energy cooperation made decisions of far-reaching importance in the areas of electricity trade and the expansion of cross-border transmission infrastructure. The decisions are also expected to further strengthen energy cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting agreed to enhance Nepal’s electricity export capacity to India, accelerate the construction of new cross-border transmission lines, and develop the infrastructure necessary for long-term electricity trade.

Minister Shrestha expressed confidence that a more favorable environment has now been created to expand Nepal’s clean energy exports to the Indian market. He said this would contribute significantly to reducing Nepal’s trade deficit, increasing foreign currency earnings, and strengthening the national economy.

Prior to the JSC meeting, Minister Shrestha held courtesy meetings with Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of Power of the Government of India, and Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

During the meetings, Minister Shrestha emphasized the need to make Nepal–India energy cooperation more result-oriented. He noted that the expansion of Nepal’s electricity market would further encourage Indian investment in Nepal’s hydropower sector and urged the creation of a more conducive environment for increased electricity exports.

He also highlighted the need for both countries to work jointly not only on electricity generation but also on the development of transmission infrastructure and market expansion.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha stated that Nepal’s water resources are not merely a source of energy production but are also closely linked to human civilization, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.

The meeting, led by Sarita Dawadi, Secretary of Nepal’s Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, and Pankaj Agarwal, India’s Power Secretary, concluded with an agreement to expand the framework for electricity imports and exports between Nepal and India.

People’s News Monitoring Service.