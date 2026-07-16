BABBLES: KMC Police and Ganesh Nepali

By Babbler

In a democracy, citizens are expected to follow the law and comply with government regulations. At the same time, those entrusted with enforcing the law should carry out their duties with professionalism, courtesy, and respect.

Many people have observed that the attitude of some police personnel changes once they put on the uniform. It is not uncommon to see traffic police waiting at street corners hiding on walls and rushing to stop motorists the moment a traffic violation is committed, immediately issuing a fine. The following day, some media outlets report the total amount of fines collected from traffic offenders, creating the impression that traffic police are under pressure to meet revenue targets rather than focus on road safety and public service.

The tragic death of Ganesh Nepali has raised serious questions about the conduct of the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police. As the incident is under investigation, it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions. Nevertheless, the episode serves as a reminder that both law enforcement personnel and members of the public should treat one another with patience, courtesy, and mutual respect.

Squatters’ Meals

Until recently, squatters were living in makeshift shelters built on public land. Following their eviction, many have been accommodated in temporary holding centres and are now demanding two meals a day from the government. Moreover, after the squatters threatened to launch protests, nearly a dozen ministers visited the holding centres and assured them that they would receive food assistance as well as land ownership certificates within a few months.

This raises an important question: Are we helping squatters become self-reliant, or are we encouraging long-term dependence on the state? Thousands of hardworking farmers in remote parts of Nepal receive little or no government support despite contributing to the country’s economy through their labour. Instead of prioritizing these self-reliant citizens, the government appears eager to respond to the demands of squatters.

Vehicle Loans for Civil Servants

The government’s decision to provide interest-free vehicle loans to civil servants is equally puzzling. In effect, it encourages the purchase of imported vehicles, thereby increasing imports.

It would have been more prudent if the government had offered interest-free housing or land loans, which could provide long-term security for civil servants and their dependents.

The policy also raises concerns about Nepal’s growing trade deficit. By encouraging vehicle imports rather than productive investment, the government is likely to increase pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Furthermore, cities across Nepal, especially Kathmandu, already suffer from an acute shortage of parking space. Instead of addressing this urban management challenge, the government is promoting greater ownership of imported vehicles. Such a policy raises serious questions about planning and priorities.

A Silent Response

In recent days, Metropolitan Police personnel have been noticeably absent from many parts of Kathmandu and Lalitpur. Only a few traffic police officers have been seen managing congestion at major intersections, despite severe traffic jams across the Valley. The traffic situation around New Road was particularly chaotic.

We also observed vehicles parked haphazardly around several prominent media houses and other locations. Later, reports suggested that some of those vehicles belonged to leaders of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Many people interpreted this apparent lack of enforcement as a silent response by the Balen-led administration—as if to suggest that if the public does not appreciate law enforcement, they should experience the consequences themselves.

Democracy requires not only freedom but also discipline and respect for the rule of law. If citizens fail to observe traffic rules and public order, disorder inevitably follows. Whether intentionally or not, the recent situation has conveyed a troubling message that law enforcement can simply be withdrawn, leaving the public to deal with the resulting chaos.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Based on the Treaty of Betrawati, China is obliged to take responsibility for Nepal’s security.

The Treaty of Betrawati was signed between Nepal and China on September 30, 1792. On behalf of Nepal, the treaty was signed by Kaji Devdutta Thapa, and on behalf of China by Fu Kang’an.

Article 4 of the treaty states:

“China would come to Nepal’s assistance in the event of an attack by a foreign power.”

On this basis, on October 5, 1962, shortly after the Nepal–China Boundary Agreement was concluded, Chinese Foreign Minister Chen Yi stated:

“If any foreign army makes the foolhardy attempt to attack Nepal, China will stand with the Nepalese people.”

I have referred to both the Treaty of Betrawati and the statement of the Chinese Foreign Minister because Nepal’s own Finance Minister has recently been talking about bringing American troops into Nepal. In reality, there is neither any reason nor any necessity for American troops to come to Nepal.

–Madan Regmi

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Those so-called intellectuals who argue that the cow should be replaced by the rhinoceros as Nepal’s national animal do not even know the difference between the two. Rather than making the rhinoceros the national animal, it would be better to declare those people themselves as the national animal.

–Narendra Bikram Chand

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The state is in crisis, and no one is optimistic.



—RSP lawmaker Amaresh Singh

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Who brought the country into this crisis, Amaresh Bhai? Wasn’t it you people, who bowed before Delhi in 2005 by signing the 12-point agreement, and then spent the next two decades plundering the country without interruption? And now, to ask those very same parties to rescue the nation—isn’t that like handing the keys of the treasury to a thief?

–Dipak Gyawali

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The country is in crisis, and the people are deeply discouraged. The remarks made by Amaresh Singh that all parties represented in Parliament should come together to define the country’s national priorities is welcome. Let us not push the country further into crisis by escalating political conflicts. Instead, political parties should build a common understanding on national issues and move forward together.

–Lokesh Dhakal

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The decision made by Kulman Ghising to compel large industries that have failed to pay their electricity dues for years has now been suspended in the name of an administrative review. This raises the question of whether the influence of powerful interest groups has prevailed over the rule of law.

–Deepak Raj Joshi

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It is the same everywhere. The selections are predetermined, and the so-called recruitment and interview processes are merely staged performances. Therefore, no matter who is appointed or how capable they may be, these appointments command no respect.

–Muma Ram Khanal

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The Metropolitan Police should return to their posts as soon as possible. This country deserves the rule of law.

–Bipin Adhikari

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.