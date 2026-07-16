34 Years Ago: Congress government undemocratic: NCP (Mashal)

Kathmandu. NCP (Mashal) on its sixth national convention has called attention of people towards the undemocratic policies and oppression of the government the rail congressization of civil service and terrorism is the root of all discontent among the people. It is learnt from the press statement released by party general secretary Mohan Vikram Singh. The people are disillusioned and dissatisfied by the congress government policies, it says.

The recent treaties made by our Prime Minister with India are also not in favor of national interest. This has only given a chance to the King to project himself as a patriotic nationalist.

The anarchy and inflation and price hike only shows government’s weak control over the forces which are active again to restore autocratic monarchy. The history cuff 2017 B.S. is just repeating itself. The historical mass movement of 2046 B.S. seems to go in futility.

People’s Review, 20 January 1992.