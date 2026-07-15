Nepal, Israel push to expand economic cooperation

Kathmandu, July 15: Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) President Anjan Shrestha and Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass discussed expanding economic, trade, investment, and labour cooperation between Nepal and Israel.

During a meeting at the FNCCI Secretariat on Tuesday, both sides emphasised strengthening Nepal-Israel economic ties through greater private sector participation, investment promotion, innovation, technology transfer, and enhanced business collaboration.

They also agreed on the need to renew the 1993 cooperation agreement between the FNCCI and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce to further deepen bilateral economic relations.

Shrestha said Israel’s economic development offers valuable lessons for Nepal. He noted that Israel’s experience in agricultural modernisation, renewable energy, digital innovation, and healthcare could significantly benefit Nepal.

He also praised Israel for providing dignified employment opportunities for Nepali workers, particularly caregivers. Shrestha said the government-to-government (G2G) labour agreement has helped ensure transparent and secure foreign employment.

While Nepali workers are currently being recruited through institutional channels, he said Israel’s interest in hiring caregivers for private households and workers in the agriculture sector could create additional employment opportunities for Nepali youth.

Shrestha added that Nepal has achieved political stability and that the government is implementing policy reforms and simplifying business procedures to create a more investment-friendly environment, making the country an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investors.

People’s News Monitoring Service