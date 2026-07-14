Bibash Balibhadra Koirala honoured with “Jasuda Memorial Award”

Kathmandu, July 14: On the occasion of the 213th Bhanu Jayanti, creative writer Bibash Balibhadra Koirala was honoured with the Jasuda Memorial Award at a function organized on July 13 in Ilam. The award was established in memory of Ilam-born poet and journalist Jasuda Khaki Pradhan.

Koirala was presented with a certificate of honour along with a cash prize of Rs. 12,110 by Ilam Municipality Mayor Kedar Thapa, Deputy Mayor Bishnu Limbu Dahal, and Municipal Academy of Literature, Arts and Music Chairman Prakash Thamsuhang, among others.

Devi Prasad Gautam was honoured for his significant contributions to the fields of education, administration, social service, and literature. He received a certificate of honour along with a cash prize of Rs. 5,001.

Similarly, young literary figure Gunraj Dewan was also honoured for his contribution to the fields of art and literature.

The programme, organised by the Ilam Municipal Academy of Literature, Arts and Music, was held at the Araniko Cultural Museum.

The event was chaired by Academy Chairman Prakash Thamsuhang and attended by Ilam Municipality Mayor Kedar Thapa as the chief guest. Deputy Mayor Bishnu Dahal, academician Komal Niraula, distinguished Ilam resident Yuddha Prasad Baidhya, Progressive Writers’ Association Chairman Dr Devi Chhetri Dulal, along with literary figures, social workers, educationists, and personalities from various fields, were present at the ceremony.

On the same occasion, a poetry symposium was also organised, where poets from Ilam and surrounding areas highlighted the personality and works of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya and recited poems and ghazals.

Speakers on the occasion said that Bhanubhakta’s contribution to the preservation and promotion of the Nepali language, literature, and culture remains unforgettable. They also expressed the view that such programmes help encourage interest in literature among the younger generation.

The late Jasuda Khaki Pradhan was actively involved in journalism and literary writing. She served as the managing editor of People’s Review until her demise in 2010.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

People’s News Monitoring Service.