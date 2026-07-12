Construction project negligence raises flight safety concerns at TIA

Kathmandu, July 12: Negligence in an ongoing construction project at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has raised serious concerns about flight safety. Airport insiders allege that construction vehicles have repeatedly entered the runway and other restricted areas without authorisation, while the authorities have failed to enforce effective controls.

Construction of parallel taxiways and other airport infrastructure is currently underway. On June 29 (Asar 15) at 6:12 am, a tipper truck crossed the runway just as Jazeera Airways Flight 1539 was about one mile away from landing at Kathmandu.

According to airport sources, a potential accident was averted after the airport fire service and Airside Management Division patrol team immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), allowing controllers to take the necessary safety measures.

Eleven days later, on July 10 (Asar 26) at 4:28 am, another tipper truck was spotted near the runway while an aircraft carrying patient Ganesh Nepali to India for medical treatment was preparing for departure. Sources claim that the vehicle was also assigned to the airport construction project.

Airport officials say these incidents are not isolated. Construction vehicles and equipment have repeatedly violated airside access rules, yet the agencies responsible for airport security have failed to prevent such breaches.

According to security officials, several airlines have repeatedly lodged complaints over the issue, but those concerns have not been addressed effectively. They also claim that since the appointment of the new Director General, serious safety violations have increasingly been treated as routine incidents, with some cases reportedly not even requiring formal investigation reports.

Employees also allege that despite the issuance of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding taxiway operations, airport activities are not being conducted in accordance with prescribed operational standards. They say safety procedures appear strict on paper but are poorly enforced in practice, increasing risks to flight operations.

Sources further claim that the influence of Project Chief Dipendra Shrestha has discouraged employees from speaking openly about safety concerns. As a result, they allege that the construction project has operated with little oversight, safety complaints have been suppressed, and responsible authorities have failed to take appropriate action. The airport administration, however, has not issued an official response to these allegations.

Aviation safety experts say the presence of any unauthorised vehicle or equipment on a runway or other sensitive operational areas constitutes a serious violation of international aviation safety standards. They argue that in Nepal, pressure to keep construction work moving, a weak safety culture, and regulatory indifference have resulted in project convenience taking priority over flight safety.

They warn that if such practices continue, they could undermine not only the safety system at Tribhuvan International Airport but also its international credibility.

People’s News Monitoring Service