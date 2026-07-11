Revenue collection rises from last year, foreign grants also improve

Kathmandu, July 11: Nepal’s revenue collection has improved in the current fiscal year 2025/26 compared to the same period last year, according to the Office of the Financial Comptroller General (OFCG).

Data released by the OFCG shows that by July 10 (Asar 26), the government had collected nearly 80 per cent of its annual revenue target, up from 77.15 per cent during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The government has set a revenue target of Rs. 1.533 trillion for the current fiscal year. By July 10, it had collected Rs 1.219 trillion, or 79.49 per cent of the target.

During the same period last fiscal year, the government had aimed to collect Rs. 1.472 trillion in revenue but managed to collect only Rs. 1.135 trillion, equivalent to 77.15 per cent of the target.

Tax revenue improves, non-tax revenue lags

Tax revenue, the government’s main source of income, recorded a modest improvement, while non-tax revenue declined.

The government has targeted Rs. 1.48 trillion in tax revenue this fiscal year. As of July 10, it had collected Rs 1.182 trillion, or 79.84 per cent of the target.

During the same period last year, tax revenue stood at Rs 1.106 trillion against a target of Rs 1.419 trillion, achieving 77.91 per cent of the goal.

Revenue collected directly from individuals and businesses reached 80.6 per cent of the target. Out of the targeted Rs. 1.326 trillion, the government had collected Rs. 1.068 trillion by the review date.

Last year, the same category had achieved 77.99 per cent of its target.

Non-tax revenue, including service fees and fines, reached only 73.35 per cent of the target this fiscal year.

Against a target of Rs. 154.42 billion, the government collected Rs. 113.27 billion. This performance was weaker than last year, when it had collected Rs. 104.25 billion against a target of Rs. 135.09 billion, or 77.17 per cent of the goal.

Foreign grants improve but remain below target

Foreign grant inflows also improved compared to last year, although they remained well below the annual target.

The government had expected to receive Rs. 53.45 billion in foreign grants this fiscal year. By July 10, it had received Rs. 29.84 billion, or 55.83 per cent of the target.

In the previous fiscal year, Nepal received Rs 22.08 billion in foreign grants against a target of Rs 52.33 billion, meeting only 42.19 per cent of the goal.

The latest figures suggest gradual improvement in government revenue and external grant receipts, though both remain short of their annual targets as the fiscal year draws to a close.

People’s News Monitoring Service