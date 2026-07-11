Himalaya Airlines claims Rs 3.46bn loss, blames CAAN

Kathmandu, July 11: Himalaya Airlines has sent a formal letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), alleging it incurred losses due to the regulator’s negligence.

The airline said it has faced serious disruptions to its international flight operations and claimed losses exceeding Rs. 3.46 billion as a result.

In the letter, Himalaya Airlines alleged that a nexus between the government regulator and Nepal Airlines Corporation has been working to weaken the privately-owned carrier systematically.

The airline said it has not been provided with the required airport entry passes needed to operate regular flights on destinations for which it has already received approval. It also accused the regulator of failing to make necessary decisions, causing substantial financial damage to the company.

According to the airline, its total losses have reached more than Rs. 3.464 billion.

Himalaya Airlines has demanded that CAAN provide the required number of airport entry passes within seven days of receiving the letter. It warned that if the demand is not met, it will pursue legal action, including seeking compensation for the losses.

The airline also urged the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to intervene immediately, arguing that the government’s actions have adversely affected private sector investment in Nepal’s aviation industry.

People’s News Monitoring Service