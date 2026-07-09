Regulating digital ad revolution

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s advertising industry has changed beyond recognition over the past decade. Billboards, newspapers and television commercials no longer dominate the market. Today, a single Instagram creator can influence thousands of buying decisions. Businesses spend millions promoting products on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Artificial intelligence can generate convincing advertisements in minutes, while deepfake technology can make public figures appear to endorse products they have never seen.

The law, however, never kept pace with these changes. That gap is precisely what the government’s newly approved National Advertisement Policy, 2083 seeks to address. For the first time, Nepal plans to regulate digital advertising, influencer marketing, social media promotions and AI generated advertisements under a single policy framework.

The move is both timely and necessary. But its success will depend entirely on how it is implemented. The government’s biggest challenge was obvious. Nepal’s advertising rules were designed for an era when newspapers, radio and television-controlled information. Digital platforms have since transformed the industry. Anyone with a smartphone can become an advertiser. Influencers often promote products without revealing paid partnerships. False health claims spread rapidly online. Deepfake videos have made misinformation even harder to detect.

Consumers have largely been left to protect themselves. That created an urgent need for new rules. The policy attempts to fill that vacuum by requiring advertisers using digital platforms to submit self-declarations, introducing legal oversight for AI generated content and allowing action against misleading advertisements. Consumers who suffer financial losses because of deceptive advertising will also be eligible to seek compensation.

These are sensible reforms. Consumer protection has remained one of Nepal’s weakest regulatory areas. False promises about investment schemes, miracle medicines, beauty products and online businesses continue to circulate widely on social media with little accountability. A stronger legal framework could discourage deceptive marketing while improving public confidence in digital commerce.

The policy also deserves credit for confronting a growing ethical challenge posed by artificial intelligence. Deepfake technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Fake videos and synthetic voices can easily damage reputations, manipulate elections or deceive consumers. Waiting until such technology becomes widespread before introducing regulations would have been a costly mistake. By acknowledging AI early, Nepal is preparing for challenges that many countries are only beginning to address.

Another positive feature is its effort to separate journalism from advertising. For years, concerns have persisted over advertisements disguised as news reports or favourable coverage influenced by commercial relationships. If properly enforced, clearer boundaries between editorial content and advertising could strengthen media credibility at a time when public trust is under pressure.

The policy also attempts to improve transparency in government advertising.

Public advertisements have often been criticized for being distributed selectively, rewarding politically friendly media while excluding others. A centralized information management system and clearer allocation rules could reduce arbitrary decision making and provide fairer access, particularly for local and community media.

Nepal already has numerous laws regulating media, consumer protection and electronic transactions. The problem has rarely been the absence of laws. It has been weak enforcement. Introducing new committees, councils, databases and regulatory bodies will mean little if existing institutions continue struggling with limited expertise and resources.

Regulating digital platforms presents an even greater challenge. Much of Nepal’s online advertising takes place through global companies headquartered outside the country. Facebook, Google, TikTok and YouTube operate under their own global policies. Nepal has limited authority to compel these platforms to comply with domestic rules. Monitoring thousands of influencers, content creators and small online businesses will require technical capacity that regulators currently lack.

Another concern is regulatory overreach. The policy gives authorities broad oversight over digital advertising and AI generated content. While consumer protection is essential, vague regulations could unintentionally discourage innovation or create uncertainty for businesses and content creators. Rules governing online expression must be carefully drafted to avoid becoming tools for unnecessary censorship or arbitrary enforcement.

Small businesses may also feel the impact. Many entrepreneurs rely on affordable social media advertising because traditional advertising remains expensive. If compliance procedures become overly complex or costly, they could create barriers for startups while benefiting larger companies with dedicated legal and marketing teams.

The government’s plan to promote domestic products through advertising incentives is encouraging, but incentives alone will not make Nepali products more competitive. Quality, pricing, branding and market access remain far more important than advertising subsidies.

Ultimately, the policy reflects a broader reality. Nepal’s economy is becoming increasingly digital, while its regulatory institutions are still catching up. Advertising today is no longer confined to newspapers or television. It flows across algorithms, influencers, livestreams and AI generated content that can reach millions within hours.

Ignoring that transformation was no longer an option. The challenge now is ensuring that regulation protects consumers without stifling creativity, strengthens accountability without undermining free expression and encourages responsible innovation rather than excessive bureaucracy.

Good advertising laws should create trust, not fear. If implemented fairly, the new policy could modernize Nepal’s advertising industry and make digital commerce more credible. If implemented poorly, it risks becoming another well-intentioned regulation that struggles to keep pace with the very technology it seeks to govern.

The digital advertising revolution is already here. The real test is whether Nepal’s institutions are ready for it.