India’s tea squeeze leaves Nepali exporters in limbo

By Our Reporter

Just as the first flush of Nepali tea reaches Indian soil, India’s measures for imposing barriers return in a new form. Sometimes it is stricter inspections. Sometimes it is fresh paperwork. This year, it was a Standard Operating Procedure that delayed Nepali tea for weeks in the name of quality testing. The names change. The outcome does not. Factories slow down, workers lose wages, farmers struggle to sell leaves, and exporters are left guessing what comes next.

This has become more than a trade dispute. It exposes Nepal’s biggest weakness: placing almost its entire processed tea industry at the mercy of one market.

More than 90 percent of Nepal’s orthodox tea ends up in India. Around Rs 4.25 billion worth of processed tea leaves the country each year, with India buying the overwhelming share. Such dependence gives New Delhi enormous leverage. Every new condition imposed by Indian authorities immediately sends shockwaves across eastern Nepal, where tea is not simply an export commodity but the backbone of local economies.

India insists the latest testing regime is about maintaining quality standards. Exporters in Nepal see something different. They argue the restrictions appear almost every year during peak production, when Indian tea producers also flood the market. The timing fuels suspicion that quality concerns often mask commercial protectionism.

Whether that accusation is entirely fair or not almost misses the point. Every country has the right to regulate imports. The real question is why Nepal continues to leave its tea industry so exposed that a single administrative notice across the border can shut factories hundreds of kilometres away.

For years, tea entrepreneurs have warned successive governments that India cannot remain Nepal’s only dependable market. They have sought government to government agreements, diplomatic engagement, internationally recognised testing facilities, export incentives and aggressive market diversification. Most of those requests remain unanswered.

The absence of an internationally recognised laboratory has become another handicap. Nepal still relies on foreign agencies to certify organic tea and verify quality. That raises costs, delays shipments and weakens the country’s position whenever questions arise over product standards. If Nepal possessed internationally accepted testing facilities, it would have stronger grounds to challenge repeated restrictions while improving confidence among buyers across the world.

The irony is striking. Nepali orthodox tea enjoys an excellent reputation abroad. Buyers in Europe, North America and East Asia value its high altitude flavour and organic cultivation. Some exporters even say overseas demand exceeds Nepal’s production capacity. Yet the country has failed to build the institutions needed to expand those markets.

That raises an uncomfortable question. Why is Nepal still behaving as though India is its only option?

Pakistan deserves serious attention. Tea consumption there ranks among the world’s highest, and the country imports nearly all of its tea. While Pakistan mainly consumes black CTC tea, opportunities exist for premium orthodox varieties in growing urban and specialty markets. Bangladesh also offers promise. Its tea consumption continues to rise, and geographical proximity keeps transport costs relatively low.

China presents another opportunity, although entering that market requires far more preparation. Producers need customs registration, health certification, government agreements and coordinated promotion. Individual exporters cannot achieve that alone. Only sustained diplomatic and institutional support can unlock meaningful access.

Beyond Asia, Nepal should deepen its presence in Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Gulf countries, where consumers increasingly pay premium prices for organic and speciality teas. These markets demand consistency, traceability and certification, areas where government investment could generate lasting returns.

Diversification will not happen overnight. Building new markets takes years of marketing, trade negotiations, branding and private sector investment. India will remain Nepal’s largest customer for the foreseeable future because geography and logistics naturally favour cross border trade.

Even so, reducing dependence does not mean abandoning India. It means ensuring India is no longer the only buyer that matters.

That requires a clear national strategy. Nepal needs internationally accredited laboratories, stronger organic certification systems, support for farmers to improve quality, targeted export incentives, trade missions to new markets and government to government agreements that reduce uncertainty. The “Nepal Tea, Quality from the Himalayas” brand cannot succeed as a slogan alone. It must be backed by institutions capable of protecting that reputation.

Every year, Nepal reacts after India introduces another restriction. Every year, factories close, farmers protest and ministers promise action. Then the cycle repeats.

The lesson should be obvious by now. The biggest risk facing Nepal’s tea industry is no longer India’s recurring barriers. It is Nepal’s repeated failure to prepare for life beyond them.