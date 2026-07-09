BABBLES: Land for Squatters

By Babbler

The government has started distributing government land to squatters free of charge. It is committed to providing land to all squatters without any cost.

At a time when the government is facing a financial crisis, it is distributing public land free of charge. On the other hand, it has imposed a 29 percent tax on all Nepalis, one of the highest tax rates in the South Asian region. While the government is giving away land to squatters, it is simultaneously imposing a heavy tax burden on its citizens. Excessive taxation has discouraged investors from establishing factories in the country.

The government may choose to offer land at a discounted price, but it should not distribute public property entirely free of charge. First of all, we must recognize that nothing should be given away without any cost. If the government charges even a nominal price, the recipients are more likely to appreciate the value of the land they receive.

More importantly, squatters need job to feed their family. The government could coordinate the industrialists to provide job to them and provide land at discount price in an instalment basis. If free distribution of land or house is continue, the new squatters will appear soon. The key solution to the squatter problem is to teach them how to catch fish before they eat it.

Blue Buses for Free Travel

The ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has announced the operation of Blue Buses—the party’s favorite color—in Kathmandu, following a similar initiative in Chitwan. These buses will provide free travel for women. The ruling party has also asked Sajha Yatayat to repaint some of its buses from their original green to blue.

Sajha Yatayat has its own historical identity. At a time when urban public transportation was virtually nonexistent, King Mahendra initiated a cooperative movement and personally purchased shares, along with other members of the Royal Family, to encourage the development of urban transport services. This was an exemplary cooperative model for mobilizing investment at a time when the nation lacked sufficient resources for such ventures. However, after the political change of 1990, Sajha Yatayat, Sajha Prakashan, Sajha Aushadhalaya, and many other cooperative institutions gradually declined as political parties exploited them for partisan interests.

Now, the RSP has announced free travel for women using Sajha Yatayat buses. Why did the party choose Sajha Yatayat? Why should the service be free, and why only for women? In our view, if the government wishes to support public transportation, it should compensate the service provider rather than make the service entirely free. To help passengers appreciate the value of the service, at least a nominal fare should be charged.

Capable Individuals or Close Friends?

The Balen government is appointing officials to various vacant positions. These appointments appear to be based more on personal relationships than on merit and competence.

If this trend continues, there will be little difference between Balen and his predecessors, who were widely criticized for appointing their own loyalists instead of qualified individuals.

More puzzling is the provision allowing each minister to appoint at least five aides and advisers. These appointees may enjoy facilities equivalent to those of a government secretary, yet they are not required to take an oath of secrecy or pass the Public Service Commission examination. These are political appointments.

Previously, former Finance Secretary Rameshwor Khanal had opposed such politically appointed aides, arguing that individuals not recognized by the country’s laws were often acting as brokers. For that reason, he refused to appoint such aides. Now, the same practice has been repeated by Balen Shah’s government, adding an unnecessary burden to the national treasury and demonstrating mistrust on the civil servicemen, who have faced Civil Service Examination.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

The then prime minister Girija Prasad Koirala appointed Mahesh Acharya, who was studying abroad at the time, as minister of state for finance to privatize state-owned industries. When the 36-year-old Acharya became a minister, even members of the Nepali Congress dismissed him as a “milk-fed child” (an inexperienced youngster). Later, that “milk-fed child” went on to sell off almost all the state-owned industries. Looking at Acharya’s precedent, what should we call the members of the current Council of Ministers?

— Ratan Bhandari

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We do not need another master plan to build Nepal. I respectfully disagree with Surya Raj Acharyajee. What we need is to implement the master plans that have already been prepared. Let us not waste time drafting new plans. Nepal’s weakness lies in project implementation and management.

–Sameer Khatiwada

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To build Nepal, we need our own master plan, not one from the World Bank or the IMF.

— Dr. Surya Raj Acharya

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Those who invite the tyrant (Baburam Bhattarai) instead of putting a criminal in jail, and seek his opinion on the constitution, are themselves offenders and accomplices. They are also unjust and opposed to nationalism and democracy. Democracy is reflected in conduct, not in political parties, republicanism, or secularism.

–Dr. Shastradatta Pant

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Let us not make grand speeches; let us do small but meaningful things and follow simple rules. Put on a seat belt while driving. Slow down at zebra crossings, stop briefly to see if anyone is crossing, and give priority to pedestrians. At traffic lights, stop when the light is red.

–Ananta Koirala

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Invite agricultural scientists to discuss the growing threat posed by vegetables and fruits contaminated with pesticides—and do it soon. Imports should be regulated, and both imported and domestically produced food should be tested before being allowed into the market. Otherwise, Nepalis will eventually die from the slow poisoning caused by contaminated food.

Nepal is gradually becoming a country of refugees before our very eyes. The government and society must both become aware of this issue. First came Tibetan refugees, then Bengali and Bihari Muslims during the creation of Bangladesh, followed by Bhutanese refugees. Now the Rohingya, who were driven out of Myanmar’s Rakhine State to Bangladesh, entered India, and India is allegedly pushing them toward Nepal’s border through deceptive means.

Even though the Nepal–India border is open and poorly managed, it is possible to install fencing. India has secured its borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan using barbed-wire fencing. Nepal should first reach an understanding with India and begin this work. The longer the delay, the more serious the problem will become.

Also, inviting a guest to the studio just once is not enough. The same guest should be invited repeatedly, and in-depth discussions should be held with different experts. Most importantly, the issues discussed should be of national concern. It is also necessary to allow sufficient time to identify qualified experts and specialists.

–Dhruba H. Adhikary

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We have been living here for so many years. The Bhutanese government has not listened to us. The process of repatriation has not moved forward. Third-country resettlement has also been completely halted since 2018. Under such circumstances, it is not acceptable to keep us confined indefinitely, generation after generation.

–Madhav Dulal

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It seems a new practice has developed whereby, as soon as a public space is identified, it is hastily enclosed and turned into a park named after some political leader. Likewise, painting and decorating public property has become a way of promoting political parties! (Blue Bus)

–Keshav P. Bhattarai

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Perhaps I am the only remaining active member of the Nepali Congress who obtained party membership from B.P. Koirala on 034/12/13 (Bikram Sambat). I will not remain within the factionalism that has divided the Congress. I will spend the rest of my life as a pure Congress supporter.

–Damodar Gautam

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I believe the view expressed by Damodar Gautam, a veteran and dedicated Nepali Congress leader from Syuchatar, Kathmandu, who was also one of the founders of the Nepal Students’ Union (NSU), is not his alone but reflects the sentiments of loyal Congress workers across the country.

–Lokesh Dhakal

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Even if not officially, the world unofficially places Nepal in the same category as Haiti, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Yemen. The humiliation faced by Nepalis while traveling abroad with a green Nepali passport is something our leaders never experience—or they forget it the moment they hold a red diplomatic passport.

–Trailokya Raj Aryal

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In a country where tax revenue cannot even cover regular government expenditures and the national budget depends on foreign grants and loans, the kind of public service delivery people expect is simply not possible. Under the current circumstances, even a significant reduction in corruption would be a major achievement. That is also what ordinary citizens truly want.

–Mahesh Chhetri

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The public’s top priority is not for the government to deliver passports to their homes. Rather, their main expectation is that the government create opportunities and an environment where they can earn a decent living in their own country without having to go abroad.

–Surya Raj Acharya

Excerpted and compiled by Sushma Shrestha