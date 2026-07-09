34 Years Ago: Unity Center to Launch Struggle

The NCP Unity Center has formed a committee under Nirmal Lama to conduct a nationwide struggle against the government to culminate in a “mass agitation day” in Kathmandu on April 6th a statement released here say. The statement says that there is no option other to struggle against the extreme price rise an environment where national assets such as rivers have been brokered away amidst the Congressisation of government and other sector and the prevailing hooliganism

Mass struggles have their own rules, the statement says, and it has become essential to discard sporadic and spontaneous opposition in favor of organized mass struggle.

People’s Review, January 27, 1992