Spain edge Portugal, Belgium rout USA to reach quarterfinals

Dallas/Seattle, July 7: Spain and Belgium secured their places in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Monday with victories over Portugal and the United States, setting up a mouthwatering clash between the two European heavyweights.

Spain needed a stoppage-time winner from substitute Mikel Merino to edge past Portugal 1-0 in a tense Iberian derby at Dallas Stadium.

The Round of 16 encounter was a tactical contest with few clear chances. Spain dominated possession for long stretches but struggled to break down Portugal’s disciplined defence, led by Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes.

Portugal threatened on the counterattack through Rafael Leão and Bruno Fernandes, while veteran Cristiano Ronaldo found little space against Spain’s organised back line in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance.

With extra time looming, Spain finally found the breakthrough deep into stoppage time. Ferran Torres delivered a precise pass into the box, allowing Merino to slot home from close range and spark celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

Spain comfortably saw out the remaining seconds to book a place in the quarterfinals, ending Portugal’s campaign and likely bringing Ronaldo’s remarkable World Cup career to a close.

Belgium 4, USA 1

In the day’s other Round of 16 match, Belgium produced an impressive attacking display to defeat co-hosts United States 4-1 in Seattle.

Belgium took the lead in the ninth minute when Charles De Ketelaere capitalised on a defensive mistake to score. The hosts responded midway through the first half through Malik Tillman, whose curling free kick restored parity.

The Red Devils regained the advantage before halftime as De Ketelaere struck again after another defensive lapse by the Americans.

Belgium continued to dominate after the break. Hans Vanaken made it 3-1 in the 57th minute with a composed finish following a flowing team move.

The United States pushed forward in search of a comeback but repeatedly left space at the back. Belgium took full advantage, with Romelu Lukaku adding a fourth goal deep into stoppage time to complete a commanding victory.

The result ended the United States’ World Cup campaign, while Belgium advanced to the last eight with one of the tournament’s most convincing performances.

Spain and Belgium will now meet in the quarterfinals, with a place in the semifinals at stake.