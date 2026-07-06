Entrepreneurs make efforts for sustainability of Flydubai’s Pokhara–Dubai flights

Kathmandu, July 6: Representatives of Flydubai and tourism entrepreneurs in Pokhara have held discussions on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Pokhara–Dubai flight service, which is scheduled to commence on September 23.

During a meeting on Sunday with office-bearers of the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Restaurant and Bar Association (REBAN) Pokhara, Flydubai’s Nepal General Manager, Navaraj Shahi, said preparations were underway to make the Pokhara service sustainable. He stressed that support from local residents and stakeholders would be crucial for the long-term success of the route.

Shahi said the direct Pokhara–Dubai service would provide residents of Gandaki Province and nearby regions with convenient access to more than 250 destinations worldwide, including London, New York, and Tokyo, through Flydubai’s network and connections.

Gokarna Karki, President of the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pledged that the private sector would extend full support to ensure the sustainability of international flights from Pokhara.

Ramesh Lamichhane, General Manager of Fly Emirates, a sister company of Flydubai, said all necessary preparations had been completed to make the service viable in the long run. Former President of the Pokhara Tourism Council, Pomanarayan Shrestha, also emphasized that cooperation among all concerned stakeholders would be essential to ensure regular and sustainable Pokhara–Dubai operations.

Officials of the Restaurant and Bar Association of Nepal (REBAN) Pokhara and Flydubai also discussed tourism promotion, business cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest. The meeting emphasized strengthening collaboration between the private sector, promoting sustainable tourism development, and increasing the arrival of international tourists.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal granted Flydubai permission to operate daily Dubai–Pokhara–Dubai flights. The airline has already published its flight schedule. Although Flydubai initially announced that it would operate one daily flight for only the first month, it has since opened bookings through March 26, 2027, signaling its confidence in the route’s long-term potential.

Earlier, a Flydubai technical team conducted a comprehensive inspection of Pokhara International Airport’s security, safety, and operational standards. The airline received flight approval shortly after the government announced, in its policy and program for the fiscal year 2083/84 (2026/27), that it would undertake diplomatic initiatives to attract international airlines to Pokhara International Airport.

Tourism entrepreneurs are optimistic that connecting Pokhara to the international air network will bring a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals. So far, apart from a few charter flights to neighboring countries, Pokhara has not had regular international commercial air services.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs. 22 billion through loan financing, Pokhara International Airport has so far been limited to domestic operations. The airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023.

People’s News Monitoring Service.