Govt seeks Rs 118bn in seven money-laundering cases

Kathmandu, July 5: The Balen Shah-led government says it has stepped up action against financial crimes, filing seven money-laundering cases involving claims totalling Rs 118 billion during its first 100 days in office.

Presenting the government’s 100-day achievements on Saturday, government spokesperson and Minister for Education and Sports Sasmit Pokharel said the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and intensified efforts to prosecute those accused of embezzling public funds and engaging in financial crimes.

According to Pokharel, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation has filed seven cases against 101 individuals and legal entities, seeking the recovery of Rs 118 billion.

He said the Nepal Police’s Central Investigation Bureau is continuing investigations into offences under the Securities Board Act, 2006, while legal action is also underway against those involved in banking offences.

As part of broader governance reforms, the government has begun work on an integrated digital asset registry that will bring together information on bank accounts, digital wallets, share investments and other financial assets.

Pokharel said the Ministry of Finance, the Inland Revenue Department and Nepal Rastra Bank are jointly preparing the operational framework for the system.

The government also said the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has enforced its decision to block betting related websites and mobile applications within 24 hours. More than 200,000 betting related domain links have already been blocked through internet service providers, according to the government.