Rabi rules out scrapping provinces

Kathmandu: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chair Rabi Lamichhane has clarified that his party is not in favour of abolishing Nepal’s provincial structure.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s parliamentary meeting at Singha Durbar on Friday, Lamichhane said his political document presented at the party’s first general convention does not propose scrapping the provinces.

He said the RSP has never formally proposed abolishing the provincial system. Instead, the party has called for discussions on “retrofitting” the existing provincial structure to make it more effective.

Lamichhane said all political parties recognise the need for a broader debate on the effectiveness of the provincial system, and the RSP has only proposed such a discussion.

“We all know that many aspects of the Constitution require debate. Other parties have spoken even more strongly on these issues than we have. I don’t think we have written anywhere that provinces should be abolished. We have only said that the provincial structure should be retrofitted,” he said.

Lamichhane added that while the RSP supports Nepal’s democratic system and federalism, it believes the federal structure should be made more citizen-friendly and effective.

People’s News Monitoring Service