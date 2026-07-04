Nepali political leaders laud strong Nepal–China relations

Kathmandu, July 4: On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), an interaction program was organized in Kathmandu on Friday, July 3.

The program, titled “105 Years of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Inspirations for Nepal’s Development,” was addressed by former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, General Secretary of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Bipin Kumar Acharya, CPN-UML leader Raghubir Mahaseth, Aryan Rai of the Shram Sanskriti Party, and others, who praised the CPC’s role in leading China on its path of development.

The leaders emphasized that the long-standing relationship between the two countries is closely linked to the history of the CPC’s development and China’s prosperity.

Addressing the symposium, the Nepali leaders expressed the view that bilateral relations have progressed alongside the evolution and changing circumstances of the governments and political parties of both countries.

Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal said that just as Mount Everest stands firmly between Nepal and China, the foundation of relations between the two countries is equally strong. He remarked, “The time has come for us to truly recognize that Nepal has transformed from a landlocked country into a land-linked country.”

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming highlighted that China’s modern development is rooted in the long history of the Communist Party of China. He noted that the CPC had overcome a long struggle and numerous challenges to reach its current position, adding that the party has remained united through discipline and determination. “It is because the party has remained strong that we have been able to witness China’s development on the global stage today. It has not been easy, but we have never wavered,” he said.

The ambassador also stressed that under the leadership and policies of CPC General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, China continues to advance on a path of innovation. He reaffirmed the Chinese government’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with Nepal and said that China’s cooperation and goodwill toward Nepal would continue in the future.

Bipin Kumar Acharya, General Secretary of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), said that Nepal–China relations extend beyond a shared border and are strengthened by people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and mutual goodwill. “The Communist Party of China and the RSP may differ ideologically, but we are united in our commitment to improving people’s lives and achieving prosperity,” he said. He added that no partner is more important than a good neighbor and expressed his desire to learn from the CPC’s experience for Nepal’s benefit.

Udaya Shumsher Rana, Joint General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, compared the emergence of the Communist Party of China and the Nepali Congress, saying that both parties arose amid poverty, underdevelopment, and illiteracy. “The CPC emerged in China during a period of underdevelopment, illiteracy, and poverty. Likewise, the Nepali Congress emerged with the goal of improving the lives of ordinary citizens under similar circumstances,” he said. He also recalled that Nepal’s democratic leader B.P. Koirala, working together with Chinese leader Mao Zedong, helped resolve the border issues between the two countries while fostering friendly bilateral relations.

Kalyan Raj Sharma, Chairman of the China–Nepal Friendship Forum, underscored the close ties between the two countries and stressed the need for mutual learning in the areas of political governance and good administration.

Raghubir Mahaseth, a leader of the CPN-UML, said that Nepal’s friendly relations with China have advanced through cooperation and development partnerships.

Gyanendra Shahi, a leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), said Nepal has much to learn from China, particularly in balancing the preservation of its history and culture with modern development.

People’s News Monitoring Service.