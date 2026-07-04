China-Sri Lanka Readers Forum on Fifth Volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China held in Colombo

Kathmandu, July 4: The China-Sri Lanka Readers Forum on Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume V) was held on July 3 in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, bringing together nearly 300 participants including government officials, business leaders, scholars, and media representatives from China and Sri Lanka.

Jagath Wickramaratne, speaker of the parliament of Sri Lanka, remarked that the new volume offers valuable perspectives for the world to better understand China’s governance approaches, development vision, innovative concepts and proposals for international cooperation. He noted that China-Sri Lanka ties have continued to deepen in recent years, with high-quality Belt and Road cooperation entering a new stage. Sri Lanka stands ready to further expand exchanges and cooperation with China and achieve new progress in the strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship.

Madhura Senevirathna, deputy minister of education and higher education of Sri Lanka, said the new volume systematically presents China’s experience in advancing modernization. It highlights the fundamental and strategic role of education in national development, and offers valuable experience and important reference for countries like Sri Lanka in advancing education, science and technology, and talent development.

Geeganage Weerasinghe, general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, said the expositions in this book have further enriched and developed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity. He noted that the four global initiatives proposed by China serve as important public goods for addressing global challenges through profound insights, systematic thinking and practical solutions. He also expressed hope for deeper cooperation between Sri Lanka and China across all sectors under the guidance of the leaders of both countries.

Jagath Wickramaratne, speaker of the parliament of Sri Lanka, remarked that the new volume offers valuable perspectives for the world to better understand China’s governance approaches, development vision, innovative concepts and proposals for international cooperation. He noted that China-Sri Lanka ties have continued to deepen in recent years, with high-quality Belt and Road cooperation entering a new stage. Sri Lanka stands ready to further expand exchanges and cooperation with China and achieve new progress in the strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship.

Madhura Senevirathna, deputy minister of education and higher education of Sri Lanka, said the new volume systematically presents China’s experience in advancing modernization. It highlights the fundamental and strategic role of education in national development, and offers valuable experience and important reference for countries like Sri Lanka in advancing education, science and technology, and talent development.

Geeganage Weerasinghe, general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, said the expositions in this book have further enriched and developed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity. He noted that the four global initiatives proposed by China serve as important public goods for addressing global challenges through profound insights, systematic thinking and practical solutions. He also expressed hope for deeper cooperation between Sri Lanka and China across all sectors under the guidance of the leaders of both countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.