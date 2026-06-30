PG Shoes eyes export market

Kathmandu, June 30: Nepal’s leather footwear industry is gradually strengthening as domestic manufacturers expand production, improve quality, and seek to reduce the country’s dependence on imported brands. Rising confidence in locally made products has also encouraged some companies to explore export opportunities.

Among them is PG Shoes, which entered its 28th year of operation on Wednesday. The brand is owned by Paragon Footwear Industries, established on Asar 17, 2055 B.S. (July 1, 1998), and manufactures leather footwear and related products using Nepali craftsmanship.

Managing Director Ramhari Tolang said the company started with mostly manual production and a daily output of only 15 to 20 pairs of shoes. Over the years, it expanded production through mechanisation and now operates a nationwide distribution network.

The company’s factory, located in Ward No. 9 of Chandragiri Municipality, produces party, casual, school, college, sports, and children’s shoes. Together with nearly 100 sales outlets across the country, the business provides direct and indirect employment to more than 350 people.

Tolang said the company’s priority is to capture a larger share of the domestic market now dominated by imported footwear while preparing to enter international markets. Building consumer trust in Nepali brands remains a key objective.

Head of Marketing Rajendra Tolang said industries that rely on local raw materials need stable market demand to sustain long-term growth. He said PG Shoes is preparing for exports by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing and designing products suited to Nepal’s terrain, climate, and consumers’ purchasing power.

The company serves a broad customer base, including students, office workers, security personnel, and general consumers.

According to Rajendra Tolang, increasing public confidence shows Nepali footwear can compete with international brands in quality, durability, and price. He said continued investment in technology, product development, and design will help domestic manufacturers strengthen their position in the local market while opening doors overseas.

Industry players say stronger local brands and growing manufacturing capacity could help Nepal reduce footwear imports and gradually establish a presence in regional and international markets.

People’s News Monitoring Service