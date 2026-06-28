‘Nepal–China Exploration Tour’ Project Launched: Chinese entrepreneurs plan to bring 6000 tourists in Nepal every month

Kathmandu, June 28: The “Nepal–China Exploration Tour” project has officially been launched today with the objective of promoting tourism between Nepal and China. The project was formally introduced during a press conference held in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The campaign is a joint initiative of the Xizang Tourism Culture Industry Group, Iris Tourism Culture Industry Group, and Nepal Panda International Travel Agency, with the China National Tourist Office in Kathmandu serving in a guiding role. The initiative aims to increase the number of Chinese tourists visiting Nepal as well as Nepali tourists traveling to China.

The campaign has set a target of bringing 6,000 Chinese tourists to Nepal every month, with Himalayan Airlines partnering in the initiative.

Organizers said that more than 600 Chinese tourists have already arrived in Nepal during the past week since the campaign began. Agencies participating in the project will provide accommodation, travel arrangements, and opportunities for tourists in both countries to experience each other’s authentic cultural heritage.

Himalayan Airlines is expected to play a key role in promoting the cultures of both countries globally while making travel more convenient for tourists. Expressing confidence in the initiative, Chairman Zhou Enyong said the airline would help strengthen tourism and cultural ties between Nepal and China.

Announcing that the airline will operate two regular flights per week, he said, “Our flights are not only focused on facilitating tourists’ travel, but will also help strengthen the tourism and cultural relationship between our two countries.”

The launch event was attended by Bagmati Province Minister for Culture and Tourism, Suresh Shrestha, as the chief guest. It also drew a large gathering of representatives from the tourism industry, travel agencies, and the media.

People’s News Monitoring Service.