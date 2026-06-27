Labour Minister Yadav urges Saudi Arabia to suspend the SVP process

Kathmandu, June 27: Minister for Youth, Labour and Employment, Ramji Yadav, has urged Saudi Arabia to immediately suspend the Skill Verification Program (SVP) for Nepali migrant workers.

During a courtesy meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Nepal, Fahad Mohammed A. Al Manikar, Minister Yadav requested that the implementation of the skill verification process be put on hold. According to the minister’s secretariat, he also urged the ambassador to ensure that the SVP does not disrupt the visa processing of Nepali workers.

The secretariat stated that Minister Yadav expressed concern over the difficulties faced by Nepali workers preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia, who have been affected by uncertainty surrounding the skill verification process. He emphasized the need to ensure that workers’ employment opportunities are not hindered.

In response, Ambassador Al Manikar said that he would consult with the Saudi government and provide further information regarding the Skill Verification Program.

People’s News Monitoring Service.