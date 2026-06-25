BABBLES: A Clear Message to the RSP

By Babbler

Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden remarked that although, his party advocates the restoration of the monarchy, many RPP supporters voted for the RSP believing that Rabi Lamichhane and Balen Shah would eventually restore the institution of monarchy. During the inaugural session of the Rastriya Swatantra Party’s national convention in Chitwan, Rastriya Prajatantra

When Lingden made the remark, both Balen and Rabi were seen smiling, while the convention delegates applauded his statement. Interesting!

Do We Have a Border Problem with China?

Responding to queries from Members of Parliament (MPs), Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal stated that Nepal has border dispute not only with India but also with China. Earlier, when some Nepali Congress leaders had claimed that there was a border dispute with China, the Chinese side objected, and Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently clarified that there was no border problem with China. Now, Minister Khanal, as like the Congress leaders, has made a similar remark.

Why Minister Khanal chose to make such a statement despite his ministry’s earlier clarification is not only surprising but also raises questions about whether there was an intention to suggest that both India and China have encroached upon Nepal’s international boundaries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Balen Shah, apparently based on a briefing from the Foreign Ministry, had stated that Nepal had also encroached upon Indian territory, a claim that many found puzzling.

Be that as it may, such irresponsible remarks by senior government officials are bound to irritate Nepal’s immediate neighbors.

Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane and Foreign Minister Khanal both visited New Delhi recently. However, it is surprising that neither leaders reportedly raised the issue of the Kalapani dispute during their bilateral discussions.

Russia, the United States, and China

Recent reports in the local media suggest that Russia is interested in reviving two industries that were originally established with the grant support of the former Soviet Union. The Nepal government has yet to disclose its response to this proposal. Why should not the government accept Russian assistance in reviving these long-defunct industries?

The United States once constructed the Hetauda-Kathmandu ropeway. Today, that ropeway has ceased operation. Why should not the Nepal government seek the US assistance to revive this important infrastructure?

Likewise, China has expressed its willingness to support Nepal through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Why should Nepal not identify and prioritize infrastructure projects that could be developed with Chinese support?

At a time when Nepal requires substantial investment in infrastructure and industrial development, the government should remain open to constructive cooperation with all friendly nations, provided such partnerships serve the country’s national interests.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

This country belongs to the King as well, and the King should also be given a place within this Constitution.

— Sunil Sharma

The job of advisers is to advise the principal decision-maker. It is not their role to issue executive orders to others. Both the advisers themselves and those holding executive positions need to understand this.

— Madhu Raman Acharya

Two power centers have put forward two different candidates for the presidency. One center has set aside Sanduk Ruit and is promoting Mahabir Pun for the presidency, preparing the ground accordingly. The other center has brought Baburam Bhattarai forward. Let’s see who wins—“the neighbor of the land or the neighbor of the sky”.

— Karkat Keshari

No matter how the issue is presented or spun, it is quite clear at a glance that Baburamji has a desire to become President.

— Yub Raj Sedhai

Eight-time minister, five-time Member of Parliament! After spending such a long period at the policy-making level of the country, what did he do for the nation and its people? Nothing—he merely served his own interests. Bishnu Poudel, who repeatedly worked in favor of various business and special-interest groups and allegedly received financial benefits in return, has finally been arrested. Let there be an impartial investigation.

— Prem Gharti Magar

Nepal’s western boundary is Limpiyadhura, not Kalapani and Lipulekh. Therefore, it is wrong for Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who made what I consider a treasonous statement regarding the border issue, to say again at his party convention that ‘we have evidence for Kalapani and Lipulekh.’ We do have evidence for Kalapani and Lipulekh; also, we have evidence for Limpiyadhura.

— Ratan Bhandari

Friends in Nepal imported your (British) political system, but why are you re-importing our failures, giving us stiff competition in political instability? We are still ahead, but you are catching up fast.

— Dipak Gyawali

Perhaps this is what change really means. No matter which government comes to power, it never stops appointing its own supporters. The government has appointed 57 advisers for ministers.

— Kale Keto

It appears that the workers of the new party are also deeply driven by the desire for power and positions.

— Ratna Sansar Shrestha

Pradeep Giri is no longer with us, but we are all familiar with his knowledge and logical abilities. A video clip from his time as a Member of Parliament has recently been circulating on social media. He was saying that Nepal’s practice of choosing finance ministers who earned PhDs abroad, particularly in the United States and Germany, is not appropriate.

According to him, an economist who cannot distinguish between wheat and rice may not even know whether onions need irrigation or not. BP also believed that Nepal could not sustain an economy excessively dependent on land, energy, and chemical fertilizers. Yet, I have not come across any degree-holder who has clearly refuted Giri’s reasoned argument. I am still waiting.

— Dhruba H. Adhikary

While traveling from Hetauda to Kathmandu, I saw a large number of vehicles with Indian number plates on the road. This is certainly an event to welcome. We should welcome the arrival of Indian tourists to Nepal. However, just as vehicles with Indian number plates are able to enter Nepal, arrangements should also be made to allow vehicles with Nepali number plates to travel freely to various destinations in India.”

— Kamal Thapa

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.