34 Years Ago: RNAC Subject to PM’s Fancy

The country’s national flag carrier Royal Nepal Airlines has become a tool of government party politics with the change in its management having done little to avoid government intervention in even its scheduling of flights.

There was little to be surprised when Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala could order the timings of RA’s Biratnagar flight changed by hour in order that he is able to depart earlier for this party elections campaign in Sunsari and preparation for the Jhapa convention

It is also reliably learnt that Mr. Koirala had booked a scheduled flight to Bhairahawa and cancelled last Wednesday in order for Royal Nepal to accommodate his itinerary. A plane scheduled to take off for Pokhara was later sent to Bhairahawa and the Pokhara flight is learnt to have been cancelled.

People’s Review, 10 February 1992