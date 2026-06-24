10,845 electric vehicles worth Rs 25.55 billion imported

Kathmandu, June 24: Nepal imported 10,845 electric vehicles worth Rs 25.55 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

According to the Department of Customs, the imports included electric vehicles of various models and capacities ranging from 50 kilowatts to 201 kilowatts during the review period.

A total of 3,680 electric vehicles with a capacity of up to 50 kilowatts, valued at Rs 5.65 billion, were imported during the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

During the same period, Nepal imported 6,357 electric vehicles with capacities ranging from 51 kilowatts to 100 kilowatts, worth Rs 16.49 billion.

People’s News Monitoring Service