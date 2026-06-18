34 Years ago: Which is the Democratic Party?

Politics polarized between the Congress and the Left in the country has encouraged considerable jostling among other sections to try and crop up with a claim for options between the two.

The merged RPP party now claims that it is a legitimate democratic option to the Congress in government apparently dismissing the left as non-democratic.

The Kirtinidhi-Matrika Party convened by Shri Bhadra Sharma is said to aim at being the democratic option to the only third option in the current situation.

And now, the old Praja Parishad founded by veteran Tanka Prasad Acharya says that it is the only third option in the country.

People’s Review, 19 February 1992