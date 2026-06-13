Hosts USA thrash Paraguay 4-1, Canada held

Kathmandu, June 13: The United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a record 4-1 victory over Paraguay, while co-host Canada settled for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Americans took the lead in the seventh minute through an own goal by Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla. US captain Christian Pulisic initiated the move, weaving through the Paraguayan defence before setting up Weston McKennie, whose shot deflected off Bobadilla and into the net.

The US doubled their advantage in the 31st minute when Folarin Balogun found the target, only minutes after another goal of his had been ruled out for offside. Controlling a precise pass from Pulisic inside the penalty area, Balogun calmly finished to score on his World Cup debut.

Balogun struck again in first half stoppage time, capitalising on a defensive error before firing an outstanding shot into the top corner from inside the box. The goal is already being talked about as a contender for the best goal of the tournament.

The hosts carried a 3-0 lead into halftime but conceded once in the second half. Paraguay’s lone goal came in the 73rd minute when Mauricio finished off a pass from Julio Enciso, beating US goalkeeper Matt Freese.

The Americans sealed the win deep into stoppage time as Giovanni Reyna added a fourth goal.

The victory puts the United States top of Group D with three points. Australia and Turkey are the other teams in the group. The Americans will face Australia on June 19 and Turkey on June 25. Paraguay take on Turkey on June 19 before meeting Australia on June 25.

Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the other match, co-host Canada was held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina on home soil.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead in the 21st minute when Jubo Lukic converted a pass from Sid Klosinek following a corner delivered by Ivan Besic.

Canada fought back in the 79th minute through Cyle Larin, whose fine finish secured a point for the hosts.

Neither side could find a winner, leaving both teams with one point from their opening match.

People’s News Monitoring Service