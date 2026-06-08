SC Justice Malla returns after long leave

KATHMANDU, June 8: Supreme Court Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla returned to the bench on Monday after a prolonged leave.

Malla had been on leave for 20 days since May 20.

Following the mandatory retirement of Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut, Malla became the senior-most justice of the Supreme Court based on seniority. However, she went on leave expressing dissatisfaction after the Constitutional Council recommended Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, who ranked fourth in seniority, for the post of chief justice.

According to the cause list published by the Supreme Court, seven cases have been assigned to Malla’s bench on Monday. She will share the bench with Justice Meghraj Pokharel.

Malla was appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2016.

People’s News Monitoring Service