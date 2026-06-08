Gagan not to attend all-party meeting called by Rabi

Kathmandu, June 8: The president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, has called an all-party meeting, but the president of the Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa, will not attend.

Lamichhane has convened the meeting for 9:00 am today to discuss current political issues.

The invitation was extended to all political parties represented in both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, requesting the participation of two representatives from each party, including the party president or chairperson.

However, from the Nepali Congress, only parliamentary party leader Bhishmaraj Angdambe and lawmaker Firdosh Alam are expected to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Public Accounts Committee hall under the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar.

An official invitation and notice regarding the all-party meeting were sent to all political parties represented in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

People’s News Monitoring Service