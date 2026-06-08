Four party chairs skip Rabi-called meeting

KATHMANDU, June 8: Four party leaders did not attend a meeting called by ruling party leader Ravi Lamichhane to discuss ending the deadlock in the Federal Parliament.

The meeting, held on Monday, was attended by representatives of parties represented in the House of Representatives. However, the top leaders of four of the six parties were absent.

Those who skipped the meeting were Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Nepal Communist Party Coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Labour Culture Party Chairman Harkaraj Rai.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden attended the meeting.

Also present were Nepali Congress parliamentary party leader Bhishmaraj Angdembe, CPN-UML Chief Whip Ain Bahadur Mahara, Nepal Communist Party Co-coordinator Madhav Kumar Nepal, and party leader Barshaman Pun.