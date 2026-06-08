FM Khanal to visit China

पत्रकार सम्मेलनमा परराष्ट्रमन्त्री खनाल

काठमाडौँ, २४ जेठ : तीन दिने भारत भ्रमण पूरा गरी आइतबार स्वदेश फर्कनुभएका परराष्ट्रमन्त्री शिशिर खनाल त्रिभुवन अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय विमानस्थलमा आयोजित पत्रकार सम्मेलनमा सञ्चारकर्मीहरूको प्रश्नको उत्तर दिनुहुँदै। तस्बिरः विमलबहादुर विष्ट/रासस

Kathmandu, June 8: Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal is set to visit China shortly after returning from his official visit to neighboring India. According to the schedule, Minister Khanal will depart for China on June 14.

According to sources at Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Khanal will hold high-level official meetings in Beijing on June 15 and 16. During the visit, he is scheduled to conduct important bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as well as with Liu Haixing.

During his stay in China, Minister Khanal will also interact with members of the Nepali diaspora living there. After completing the high-level political meetings and other engagements, he is scheduled to return to Nepal on June 17.

People’s News Monitoring Service.