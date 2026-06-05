EPG coordinator Thapa handed over drawer key with EPG report to FM Khanal

Kathmandu, June 5: Dr. Bhek Bahadur Thapa, the Nepal Coordinator of the Nepal–India Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG), has handed over to Foreign Minister Sishir Khanal the key to the drawer in which the EPG report had been kept.

The Nepal–India Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) was formed in Magh 2072 BS with the mandate of reviewing past bilateral treaties, agreements, and understandings between Nepal and India, and recommending changes in light of the requirements of the 21st century.

The EPG report examined issues such as the review of the 1950 Treaty, Nepal’s water resources, transit facilities, border disputes, and bilateral trade, among others. Although the report was completed in Asar 2075 BS, it has remained in limbo after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to formally receive it.

“Today, Dr. Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, the Nepal-side Coordinator of the Nepal–India Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG-NIR), handed over to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Rai the key to the drawer containing the report and related documents that had been jointly signed and agreed upon by the representatives of both countries in the EPG,” the statement said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.